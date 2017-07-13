FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackbird denies unauthorized payment to investment advisor
2017年7月13日 / 晚上9点36分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Blackbird denies unauthorized payment to investment advisor

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Blackbird Energy Inc

* Blackbird denies unauthorized payment to investment advisor

* Blackbird Energy Inc - about 10 days after completion of offering, co made payment in amount of about $104,000 to individual that was involved in offering

* Blackbird Energy Inc - payment was accounted for in Q3 unaudited condensed interim financial statements of company

* Blackbird Energy Inc - payment of approximately $104,000 to an individual that was involved in offering, was unrelated to offering

* Blackbird Energy Inc - payment was also accounted for in Q3 unaudited condensed interim financial statements of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

