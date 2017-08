BRIEF-Blackhawk announces Q2 loss per share $0.11

July 19 (Reuters) - Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc

* Blackhawk announces second quarter 2017 financial results; reaffirms annual 2017 guidance

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue rose 18 percent to $463.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $215.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.35 to $0.44

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 operating revenues $2,148 million to $2,312 million

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.56 to $1.70

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: