Jan 15 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* BLACKHAWK NETWORK - CO,‍ ALIPAY PARTNERED TO EXPAND ALIPAY‘S MOBILE PAYMENT ACCEPTANCE AND ENGAGEMENT OFFERINGS TO PARTICIPATING U.S. RETAILERS​

* BLACKHAWK NETWORK - ‍INTENDS TO ROLL OUT SERVICE IN SELECT PARTICIPATING RETAILERS BEGINNING JANUARY 2018​