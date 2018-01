BRIEF-Blackhawk Network Holdings To Be Acquired By Silver Lake And P2 Capital Partners For $3.5 Bln

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc:

* BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS, INC. TO BE ACQUIRED BY SILVER LAKE AND P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR $3.5 BILLION

* BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR $45.25 PER SHARE IN CASH

* BLACKHAWK NETWORK - AGREEMENT HAS FULLY COMMITTED DEBT AND EQUITY FINANCING, INCLUDING AN APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BILLION EQUITY COMMITMENT FROM SILVER LAKE

* BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS INC - P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS HAS COMMITTED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION

* BLACKHAWK-DEAL PERMITS CO'S BOARD, ADVISORS TO SOLICIT, RECEIVE, EVALUATE, ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH RESPECT TO ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS THROUGH FEB 9