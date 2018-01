BRIEF-Blackpearl Announces Onion Lake Construction Update

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Blackpearl Resources Inc:

* BLACKPEARL ANNOUNCES ONION LAKE CONSTRUCTION UPDATE, PROVIDES Q4 PRODUCTION DATA AND 2017 YEAR-END RESERVES AND CONTINGENT RESOURCE ESTIMATES

* BLACKPEARL RESOURCES INC - ‍Q4 2017 PRODUCTION AVERAGED 10,600 BOE/DAY; FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AVERAGED 10,199 BOE/DAY​

* BLACKPEARL RESOURCES INC - ‍BLACKPEARL‘S Q4 2017 OIL AND GAS SALES VOLUMES WERE 10,600 BOE PER DAY, A 17% INCREASE OVER PRODUCTION DURING Q3​

* BLACKPEARL RESOURCES INC - ‍CONSTRUCTION OF PHASE 2 EXPANSION OF ONION LAKE THERMAL PROJECT IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND WITHIN BUDGET​