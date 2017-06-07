BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment reports public offering of convertible notes due 2022

June 7 (Reuters) - Blackrock Capital Investment Corp :

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp - offering $125 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured convertible notes due 2022

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp - notes will mature on june 15, 2022

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp - intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay certain outstanding indebtedness