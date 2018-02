Feb 5 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc:

* STATEMENT ON MONDAY’S MARKET ACTIVITY AND TRADING IN INVERSE AND LEVERAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED PRODUCTS (ETPS)‍​

* BLACKROCK -STRONGLY SUPPORTS REGULATORY CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM THAT WOULD LABEL LEVERED AND INVERSE ETPS DIFFERENTLY THAN PLAIN-VANILLA ETFS

* BLACKROCK -“INVERSE AND LEVERAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED PRODUCTS ARE NOT ETFS, AND THEY DON’T PERFORM LIKE ETFS UNDER STRESS” Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )