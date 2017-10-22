BRIEF-Blackrock sees Japanese election result as mild positive for Japanese equities

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Blackrock Investment Institute :

* Sees Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s LDP’s victory as mild positive for Japanese equities

* Says recent strong performance in Japan may spark some profit taking after LDP and its coalition partners ‍​win

* Sees the election result in Japan as a mild negative for the yen and Japanese government bonds

* Says it is upbeat on Japan’s economy

* Says subdued inflation should keep the BOJ extra loose on policy Source text : bit.ly/2yJ7nFb Further company coverage: