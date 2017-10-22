BRIEF-Blackrock sees Japanese election result as mild positive for Japanese equities

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Blackrock Investment Institute :
* Sees Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s LDP’s victory as mild positive for Japanese equities
* Says recent strong performance in Japan may spark some profit taking after LDP and its coalition partners win
* Sees the election result in Japan as a mild negative for the yen and Japanese government bonds
* Says it is upbeat on Japan’s economy
* Says subdued inflation should keep the BOJ extra loose on policy Source text : bit.ly/2yJ7nFb Further company coverage: