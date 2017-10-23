BRIEF-Blackrock strategist says downgrading U.S. Credit to neutral

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill:
* Says “we are downgrading U.S. Credit to neutral given our outlook for less upside and more downside potential”
* Says downgrading U.S. Credit to neutral from overweight as its outlook has become “less compelling” lately
* Says U.S. Equities offer better risk-reward profile versus credit due to potential for greater upside in returns, more balanced downside risks
* Says within credit, prefer up-in-quality exposures and favor U.S. Over Europe Further company coverage: