BRIEF-Blackrock strategist says downgrading U.S. Credit to neutral
2017年10月23日 / 晚上10点39分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Blackrock strategist says downgrading U.S. Credit to neutral

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill:

* Says “we are downgrading U.S. Credit to neutral given our outlook for less upside and more downside potential”

* Says downgrading U.S. Credit to neutral from overweight as its outlook has become “less compelling” lately

* Says U.S. Equities offer better risk-reward profile versus credit due to potential for greater upside in returns, more balanced downside risks‍​

* ‍Says within credit, prefer up-in-quality exposures and favor U.S. Over Europe‍​ Further company coverage:

