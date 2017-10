Oct 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock’s Rick Rieder:

* BlackRock’s CIO of global fixed income‍​ Rick Rieder says inflation print in some ways confirms inflation is actually beginning to firm

* BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says​ “today’s data leave a December fed rate hike firmly on the table”

* BlackRock’s Rieder says anticipate at least two further hikes next year, bringing policy rates close to 2% by end of 2018‍​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)