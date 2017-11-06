BRIEF-Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill says we see a modestly higher U.S. dollar ahead‍​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill says we see a modestly higher U.S. dollar ahead‍​

* Blackrock’s Turnill says see stronger U.S. dollar as Fed normalizes ahead of its developed market peers & U.S. economic growth shows upside potential‍​‍​

* ‍Blackrock’s Turnill says commodities have rallied, emerging market equities outperformed developed market counterparts over past month despite stronger usd​

* Blackrock’s Turnill says “believe a modestly higher usd ahead supports the case for favoring eurozone and Japanese equities”

* Blackrock’s Turnill says “within currencies, we favor the usd to the Euro and Yen amid monetary policy divergence”

* ‍Blackrock’s Turnill says see EM equities able to withstand a modestly higher USD amid improving economic conditions, earnings growth, investor sentiment​

* ‍Blackrock’s Turnill says we see a stronger usd versus the euro and yen supporting equities in the Eurozone and Japan

* ‍Blackrock's Turnill says deficit-financed tax cuts could boost U.S. treasury issuance & growth, leading to higher interest rates, rapid dollar rise​