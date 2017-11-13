FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill bullish on European, Japanese, emerging markets stocks
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 晚上6点44分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill bullish on European, Japanese, emerging markets stocks

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill:

* “We like stocks in Europe, Japan and emerging markets” due to surging corporate earnings, sustained global growth

* Says we see a brighter outlook for equity performance outside the U.S. over the next few quarters ‍​

* U.S. Treasury yield curve has hit flattest levels in a decade on more short-term bond supply, higher expectations of Fed rate hike

* Tech has been standout in showing it can top expectations, posting biggest beats among sectors across U.S., Europe, Asia in latest quarter

* Expect data to confirm view that U.S. core inflation is picking up, keeping Fed on track to lift rates in december

* Says financials have made up about 20 percent of global earnings growth this year – a share we see rising in 2018 as bond yields rise‍​ Source text - (bit.ly/1SsnXJT) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below