FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
BRIEF-Blackrock's UK strategic alternative income fund raises over 500 mln stg
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 早上8点42分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Blackrock's UK strategic alternative income fund raises over 500 mln stg

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock has completed first close of its UK Strategic Alternative Income Fund

* Fund closed at end of June with over 500 million stg secured in commitments from a range of institutional investors in UK

* BlackRock UK Strategic Alternative Income Fund is a sterling-denominated pooled fund, designed to deliver predictable, long-term cash flows targeting a net annual yield of 5 pct over the investment cycle

* BlackRock's 2017 Rebalancing Survey found that large institutional investors are set to deploy cash in 2017, with investors expected to make significant moves into less liquid assets.

* On a net basis, 63 pct of UK investors expect to increase their allocations to real assets this year. Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below