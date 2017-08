June 7 (Reuters) - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* Blackstone Holdings III L.p. reports a 8.1 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of june 1 - sec filing

* Blackstone Holdings III L.p. earlier reported a 16.4 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2r6QiNK