Dec 11 (Reuters) - Block One Capital Inc:

* BLOCK ONE CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES $5,000,000 NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* BLOCK ONE CAPITAL - ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF 5 MILLION UNITS AT $1.00 PER UNIT

* BLOCK ONE CAPITAL - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND ONGOING INVESTMENT STRATEGY IN CRYPTOCURRENCY & BLOCKCHAIN SPACE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: