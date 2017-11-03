FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands Q3 earnings per share $0.05
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 上午11点17分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands Q3 earnings per share $0.05

2 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bloomin’ Brands Inc

* Bloomin’ Brands announces 2017 Q3 diluted EPS of $0.05 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.12; posts comparable restaurant sales of 0.6 pct at outback with positive traffic; updates fiscal 2017 financial outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍combined negative impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma was estimated to be 1.0% to comp sales and $0.04 to diluted EPS​

* Bloomin’ Brands Inc qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.12​

* Bloomin’ Brands Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 to $1.36​

* Bloomin’ Brands Inc sees ‍2017 earnings per share $1.09 to $1.14​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bloomin’ Brands - ‍updated some 2017 outlook due to negative impact of hurricanes Harvey & Irma, higher commodity expenses than planned​

* Bloomin’ Brands - ‍“although comp sales across portfolio have improved in October, we remain cautious on future industry sales trends​”

* Bloomin’ Brands - FY guidance for combined U.S. comp. Restaurant sales, CapEx, number of new system-side restaurants unchanged from prior outlook​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below