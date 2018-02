BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.17

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bloomin’ Brands Inc:

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS ANNOUNCES 2017 Q4 DILUTED EPS OF $0.17 AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.41; Q4 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 4.7% AT OUTBACK WITH POSITIVE TRAFFIC OF 4.3%; Q4 COMBINED U.S. COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 3.3% WITH POSITIVE TRA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.28 TO $1.35

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.38 TO $1.45

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS SEES 2018 COMBINED U.S. COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES UP 1-2 PERCENT

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,087.6 MILLION VERSUS $1,004.1 MLN‍​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.05 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S