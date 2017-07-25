BRIEF-Blue Apron Holdings announces changes to executive leadership team

July 25 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc

* Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. announces changes to executive leadership team

* Blue Apron - ‍Tim Smith has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager, consumer products​

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍Matthew Wadiak, one of company's co-founders, is stepping down from his role as chief operating officer​

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍Consumer products is a newly created team​

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍Wadiak will transition to serve as a senior advisor to company​