BRIEF-Blue Apron Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.47
2017年11月2日 / 中午11点35分 / 更新于 15 小时前

BRIEF-Blue Apron Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.47

2 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.47

* Q3 revenue $210.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍reiterated its previously provided financial performance guidance for second half of 2017​

* Qtrly ‍average revenue per customer was $245 in q3 of 2017 compared to $227 in q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly ‍customers decreased by 6% year-over-year​

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍cash and cash equivalents was $266.3 million as of September 30, 2017​

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍expects Q4 levels of marketing spend to be lower than Q3, both on an absolute basis and as a percentage of net revenue​

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - sees ‍H2 net revenue to be in range of $380 million to $400 million​

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍continued expectation of an adjusted ebitda loss of $70 million to $75 million for H2​

* Blue Apron - ‍marketing expense was $34.2 million, or 16.3% as a percentage of net revenue in Q3 versus $49.6 million or 24.2% as a percentage of net revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

