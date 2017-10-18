FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blue Apron says ‍realignment resulted in reduction of about 6% of co's total workforce
2017年10月18日 / 晚上9点10分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-Blue Apron says ‍realignment resulted in reduction of about 6% of co's total workforce

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍on Oct 18, 2017, co implemented a company-wide realignment of personnel to support its strategic priorities - SEC filing​

* Blue Apron Holdings - ‍realignment resulted in reduction of about 6% of co’s total workforce across both co’s corporate offices and fulfillment centers​

* Blue Apron Holdings - as result of realignment, co expects to incur about $3.5 million in employee-related expenses, primarily consisting of severance payments

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍company expects to incur employee related expenses during Q4 of 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zjfNQw) Further company coverage:

