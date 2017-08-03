FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Blue Bird Q3 earnings per share $0.68
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点21分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Blue Bird Q3 earnings per share $0.68

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp

* Blue Bird delivers strong fiscal 2017 third quarter results; authorizes capital stock repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 sales $332.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $329.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $980 million to $1.0 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow guidance to $33 - $37 million

* Blue Bird Corp - lowering adjusted EBITDA guidance to $68 - $70 million for 2017

* Blue Bird Corp qtrly lowering FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $68 - $70 million

* Blue Bird Corp - has approved a capital stock repurchase program to buy-back up to $50 million over next 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below