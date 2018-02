BRIEF-Blue Buffalo Pet Products Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.27

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc:

* BLUE BUFFALO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q4 SALES ROSE 14.2 PERCENT TO $337 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 TO $1.24

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.4 BILLION TO $1.43 BILLION

* BLUE BUFFALO - GENERAL MILLS WILL ACQUIRE BLUE BUFFALO FOR $40.00 PER COMMON SHARE, IN CASH, OR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $8.0 BILLION

* ‍NO LONGER PLANS TO UPDATE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE IN LIGHT OF GENERAL MILLS DEAL

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21, REVENUE VIEW $320.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.08, REVENUE VIEW $1.39 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍WILL NOT HOLD ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON Q4 2017 RESULTS IN LIGHT OF GENERAL MILLS DEAL​