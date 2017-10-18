BRIEF-Blue Capital posts preliminary Q3 catastrophe losses

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd
* Blue Capital announces preliminary third quarter catastrophe losses
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd - preliminary Q3 catastrophe losses of $57.5 million, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd - expects September 30, 2017 book value per share to be approximately $14.48
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings - Q3 estimated losses reflect impact of three major hurricanes which made landfall and two earthquakes in Mexico