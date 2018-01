Jan 23 (Reuters) - Blue Lion Capital:

* BLUE LION CAPITAL - EXPRESSED INTENTION TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO HOMESTREET BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOMESTREET SHAREHOLDERS

* BLUE LION CAPITAL SAYS BLC, AFFILIATES ARE BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF 5.5% OF STOCK OF HOMESTREET INC

* BLUE LION CAPITAL SAYS “IS DISAPPOINTED WITH YET ANOTHER EARNINGS PERIOD” REGARDING HOMESTREET INC‘S Q4 RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: