Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bluebird Bio Inc:

* BLUEBIRD BIO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* ‍PRICED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 3.2 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $185 PER SHARE​