Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc :

* BLUEDROP RELEASES Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* BLUEDROP PERFORMANCE LEARNING - QTRLY REVENUE $5.1 MILLION, 9% INCREASE

* BLUEDROP PERFORMANCE LEARNING INC - ‍GROSS PROFIT FOR QUARTER WAS $1.9 MILLION, A DECREASE OF $0.3 MILLION OVER THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: