BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Shares Of Common Stock

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp:

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP SAYS IT HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $275.0 MILLION IN SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES-EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND CLINICAL TRIALS FOR AVAPRITINIB IN GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS,SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP SAYS ALSO EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND CLINICAL TRIALS FOR BLU-554 IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP SAYS ALSO EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND CLINICAL TRIALS FOR BLU-667 IN RET-DRIVEN CANCERS