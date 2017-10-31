BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Q3 loss per share $0.96

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp
* Blueprint Medicines reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.96
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blueprint Medicines - existing cash will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capex requirements into H2 2019
* Blueprint Medicines - plans to initiate a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of BLU-285 in third-line patients with KIT-driven GIST in H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: