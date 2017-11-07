FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bluerock Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.13
2017年11月7日

BRIEF-Bluerock Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.13

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc :

* Bluerock Residential Growth Reit announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.03 to $0.06

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $30.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.1 million

* Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc qtrly ‍pro forma AFFO per share of $0.37

* Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc - ‍same store noi decreased 0.6% for quarter, as compared to prior year quarter​

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc - qtrly ‍FFO loss per share $0.05 ​

* Q3 FFO per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

