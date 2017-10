Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc

* BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT (BRG) ANNOUNCES NEW $150 MILLION SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* ‍FACILITY PROVIDES AN ACCORDION FEATURE THAT ALLOWS FOR INCREASED BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $250 MILLION​

* PLANS TO UTILIZE FACILITY TO FUND FUTURE ACQUISITIONS, INCLUDING 2 PROPERTIES CURRENTLY UNDER AGREEMENT, EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q4 OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: