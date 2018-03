March 1 (Reuters) - Blumetric Environmental Inc:

* BLUMETRIC ANNOUNCES PROFITABLE Q1 FY2018

* ‍REVENUE FOR QUARTER IS $7.6 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 9% COMPARED TO $8.3 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016.​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)