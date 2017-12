BRIEF-BMO Financial Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of C$1.81

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal:

* BMO FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS NET INCOME OF $5.35 BILLION, UP 16%, FOR FISCAL 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.81

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.99 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.94

* SAYS QTRLY DIVIDEND INCREASED $0.03, UP 3% FROM PRIOR QUARTER

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME C$2,535 MILLION VERSUS C$2,498​ MILLION

* SAYS QTRLY TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $208 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $34 MILLION FROM PRIOR YEAR

* SAYS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME IN QUARTER INCLUDES ELEVATED REINSURANCE CLAIMS OF $112 MILLION, WHICH REDUCED EPS BY $0.17