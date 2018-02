Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal:

* BMO FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPURCHASE UP TO 20 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES

* BANK OF MONTREAL - ‍NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID, TO COMMENCE ON OR AROUND MAY 30, 2018, WILL END ON OR AROUND MAY 29, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)