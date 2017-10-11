BRIEF-BNP Paribas says will no longer work with companies that are primarily related to Shale

Oct 11 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Sa:
* BNP Paribas takes further measures to accelerate its support of the energy transition
* BNP Paribas says will no longer do business with cos whose business is exploration, production, distribution, marketing of oil and gas from shale
* BNP Paribas says ceasing financing of projects that are primarily involved in transportation or export of oil and gas from shale or oil from tar sands
* BNP Paribas says will not finance any oil or gas exploration or production projects in arctic region
* BNP Paribas says new measures will increase co’s total financing for renewable energy to eur 15 billion by 2020
* BNP Paribas -measures mean that co will gradually cease to finance significant cos who are not actively part of transition to lower carbon economy
* BNP Paribas says will continue to support its clients in energy sector who are taking significant steps towards energy transition