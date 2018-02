BRIEF-Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Q4 Net Income/Common Unit $0.33

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP:

* Q4 REVENUE $337.5 MILLION VERSUS $352.6 MILLION (NOT $1.307 BILLION)

* BOARDWALK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.10 PER UNIT

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33

* BOARDWALK PIPELINE PARTNERS - Q4 RESULTS UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY RESTRUCTURING OF CONTRACTS WITH SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY ON CO‘S FAYETTEVILLE, GREENVILLE LATERALS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $353.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: