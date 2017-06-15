FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Bob Evans reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 中午11点42分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Bob Evans reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - Bob Evans Farms Inc

* Bob Evans reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Bob Evans Farms Inc initiates FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.06 to $2.24

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $5.39

* Sees FY 2018 sales $470 million

* Q4 revenue $99.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.1 million

* Reiterates fiscal year 2018 guidance for net sales of $470 million at midpoint of its range

* Q4 same store sales fell 3.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below