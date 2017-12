Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bob Evans Farms Inc:

* BOB EVANS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FY 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q2 SALES $117.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $117.9 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOB EVANS FARMS - DUE TO PENDING DEAL WITH POST HOLDINGS, CO WILL NOT BE UPDATING PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: