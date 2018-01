BRIEF-Bodycote Says Significant Non-Cash Tax Credit from U.S. Tax Reform

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bodycote Plc:

* ‍US TAX LEGISLATION AND TRADING UPDATE​

* EXPECTED TO GIVE RISE TO A SIGNIFICANT NON-CASH TAX CREDIT FOR GROUP IN YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 AS A RESULT OF REVALUATION OF US NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES​

* ‍EFFECT OF THIS ONE-OFF REVALUATION OF US NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES IS EXPECTED TO ADD C. 5P TO EPS FOR 2017​

* TRADING IN FINAL QUARTER OF 2017 WAS BETTER THAN ANTICIPATED, EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2017 HEADLINE OPERATING PROFIT TO BE TOWARDS UPPER END OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS​