BRIEF-Boeing, Adient Launch New Company To Design And Build Airplane Seats

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Adient Plc:

* BOEING, ADIENT LAUNCH NEW COMPANY TO DESIGN AND BUILD AIRPLANE SEATS

* BOEING - CO, ADIENT FORMED ADIENT AEROSPACE, JV THAT WILL DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE, SELL SEATING PRODUCTS TO AIRLINES & AIRCRAFT LEASING COS

* BOEING - ‍ADIENT IS MAJORITY STAKEHOLDER IN NEW CO (50.01 PERCENT SHARE) & EXPECTS JOINT VENTURE TO BE INCLUDED IN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS​

* BOEING- SEATS TO BE AVAILABLE FOR INSTALLATION ON NEW AIRPLANES, AS RETROFIT CONFIGURATIONS FOR AIRCRAFT BY CO,OTHER COMMERCIAL AIRPLANE MANUFACTURERS

* BOEING - ADIENT AEROSPACE‘S OPERATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, TECHNOLOGY CENTER AND INITIAL PRODUCTION PLANT WILL BE LOCATED IN KAISERSLAUTERN

* BOEING - JOINT VENTURE‘S INITIAL CUSTOMER SERVICE CENTER WILL BE BASED IN SEATTLE, WASHINGTON

* BOEING - ADIENT AEROSPACE AFTERMARKET SPARE PARTS DISTRIBUTION WILL BE PERFORMED THROUGH AVIALL, A UNIT OF BOEING

* BOEING - CO, ADIENT PLC WILL HAVE REPRESENTATION ON ADIENT AEROSPACE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS