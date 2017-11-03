FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boeing enters into $2.5 bln revolving credit agreement with Citigroup Global Markets & JPMorgan ‍​
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 晚上8点43分 / 更新于 6 小时前

BRIEF-Boeing enters into $2.5 bln revolving credit agreement with Citigroup Global Markets & JPMorgan ‍​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing says on Nov 1, co entered into a $2.5 billion, 364-day revolving credit agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and JPMorgan Chase Bank‍​

* Boeing says 364-day credit agreement scheduled to terminate on Oct 31, 2018, subject to co’s to extend term for additional 364 days - SEC filing

* Boeing - ‍facility replaces Boeing's previous 364-day credit agreement, which was scheduled to terminate on November 1, 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iZzYAi) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below