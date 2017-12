Dec 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING, FLYDUBAI FINALIZE ORDER FOR 175 737 MAX AIRPLANES

* BOEING - DEAL - WHICH INCLUDES OPTIONS FOR AN ADDITIONAL 50 JETS - IS VALUED AT $27 BILLION AT CURRENT LIST

* CO AND FLYDUBAI FINALIZED PURCHASE OF 175 737 MAX AIRPLANES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: