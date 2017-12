Dec 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING STATEMENT ON THE CANADIAN INTERIM FIGHTER CAPABILITY PROJECT AND FREE AND FAIR COMPETITION

* SAYS READ REPORTS OF CANADIAN GOVERNMENT CHOOSING TO BUY F/A-18 CLASSIC HORNETS FROM ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE IN LIEU OF SUPER HORNET FIGHTER JETS

* SAYS "BOEING COMPANY RESPECTS THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT'S DECISION" Source text: (bit.ly/2kbqRZW) Further company coverage: