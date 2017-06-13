BRIEF-Boeing says it is streamlining defense and space unit

June 13 (Reuters) - Boeing:
* Boeing streamlining defense and space unit
* Says eliminating layer of executive oversight in defense, space & security unit
* Says about 50 executive positions to be affected this year
* Says as of July 1, current Boeing Military Aircraft and Network & Space Systems segments will evolve into smaller entities
* Says Chris Raymond will lead Autonomous Systems segment, Jim Chilton will lead Space & Missile Systems segment
* Says Shelley Lavender and David Koopersmith will lead Strike, Surveillance and Mobility unit and Vertical Lift unit, respectively
* Says development, Global Operations, and Phantom Works segments will largely be unchanged