FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boeing sees growing demand for new airplanes in Southeast Asia
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月22日 / 凌晨3点28分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Boeing sees growing demand for new airplanes in Southeast Asia

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Boeing -

* Boeing sees growing demand for new airplanes in southeast Asia

* Boeing - Says projects a demand for 4,210 new airplanes, valued at $650 billion, over next 20 years in southeast Asia.

* Boeing - Says Boeing projects a worldwide demand for 41,030 new airplanes over next 20 years

* Boeing - Says single-aisle airplanes, such as 737 max family, will account for more than 70 percent of new deliveries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shubham Kalia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below