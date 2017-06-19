FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Boeing, TUI Group announced selection of 18 737 MAX 10s at 2017 Paris Air Show
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 上午10点08分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Boeing, TUI Group announced selection of 18 737 MAX 10s at 2017 Paris Air Show

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* Boeing - co, TUI Group announced its selection of 18 737 max 10s at 2017 Paris Air Show

* Boeing - TUI Group already had 70 unfilled orders for 737 MAX and will convert 18 of these existing orders to 737 MAX 10

* Boeing - along with 737 MAX, TUI Group has unfilled orders for four 787-9 Dreamliners

* Boeing - TUI Group also has 50 options for 737 MAX and has converted 10 of these to 737 MAX 10

* Boeing - TUI Group will take delivery of its first 737 MAX aircraft in january 2018

* Boeing - TUI Group will convert 18 of existing orders to 737 MAX 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below