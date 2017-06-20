FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boeing, United Airlines announce order for 100 737 MAX 10s
2017年6月20日 / 下午1点20分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Boeing, United Airlines announce order for 100 737 MAX 10s

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing, united airlines announce order for 100 737 max 10s

* United continental holdings inc - united expects to begin taking delivery of 737 max 10 in late 2020

* United continental holdings inc - united also announced an order for four additional 777-300er aircraft

* United continental holdings inc says united airlines expects to begin taking delivery of 737 max 10 in late 2020

* United continental holdings inc - united has now ordered a total of 18 777-300ers and began taking delivery of aircraft last year

* United continental holdings inc - co, boeing to convert 100 of current 737 max orders into 737 max 10s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

