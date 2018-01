Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bok Financial Corp:

* BOK FINANCIAL REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $168.2 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $392 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RESULTED IN AN $11.7 MILLION OR $0.18 PER SHARE REDUCTION IN NET INCOME FOR Q4​

* WRITE-DOWN OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET WAS NECESSITATED BY EXPECTED LOWER FUTURE TAX RATES AND NEGATIVELY IMPACTED Q4 EARNINGS