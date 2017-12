Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* BOMBARDIER CEO ALAIN BELLEMARE ON CNBC SAYS “VERY DISAPPOINTED” BY US DECISION TO RECOMMENDED STEEP ANTI-SUBSIDY DUTIES ON BOMBARDIER‘S CSERIES JETS‍​

* BOMBARDIER CEO ALAIN BELLEMARE ON CNBC SAYS US DECISION DOES NOT HELP TOWARDS NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS‍​

* BOMBARDIER CEO ALAIN BELLEMARE ON CNBC SAYS OPTIMISTIC ITC WILL RULE IN FAVOUR OF BOMBARDIER