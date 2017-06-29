FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Bombardier says restructuring charges associated with reorientation in Germany included in previous guidance
2017年6月29日 / 下午3点52分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Bombardier says restructuring charges associated with reorientation in Germany included in previous guidance

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* Restructuring charges associated with Bombardier Transportation reorientation in Germany included in previously disclosed guidance

* Employee representatives of Bombardier Transportation have agreed on an outline for reorientation and safeguarding of German sites

* To record restructuring charges, to be reported as spl items, which are included in previously disclosed restructuring charges anticipated for 2017​

* Modernisation and specialisation of sites will involve some personnel "adjustments"

* Manpower adjustments of up to 2,200 positions, of which 700 temporary positions, will be made gradually until 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

