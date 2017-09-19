FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bombardier Transportation appoints Sudhir Rao as MD of India‍​ ops
2017年9月19日

BRIEF-Bombardier Transportation appoints Sudhir Rao as MD of India‍​ ops

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier Transportation:

* Sudhir Rao to assume role of managing director at Bombardier Transportation in India‍​

* Rao joins bombardier transportation from Skoda Auto where he held position of chairman, MD, India Source text: [Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that Sudhir Rao is to assume the role of Managing Director at Bombardier Transportation in India. In this position, Rao will oversee all Bombardier Transportation’s activities in India. This appointment reinforces Bombardier’s focus and commitment towards building a sustainable business in India while improving the company’s performance and competitiveness.]

